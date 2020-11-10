ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $15.86. 4,648,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,618,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,705 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

