Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Trading Up 6.5%

Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 248,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 274,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $65,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 67,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $357,485.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,904.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $933,666 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 38.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quantum by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

