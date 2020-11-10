Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,376. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

