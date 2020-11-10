Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Trading 6.4% Higher

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.25 and last traded at $56.79. 564,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 223,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 2,394.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $4,997,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 64.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

