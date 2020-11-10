Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 244,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 238,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $303.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 147.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $211,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Financial Bankshares Trading 6.8% Higher
First Financial Bankshares Trading 6.8% Higher
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Trading 6.8% Higher
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Trading 6.8% Higher
Lamar Advertising Trading 6.8% Higher
Lamar Advertising Trading 6.8% Higher
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 6.8%
Universal Security Instruments Trading Up 6.8%
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Raised by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Raised by Analyst
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report