Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares were up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 244,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 238,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $303.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 147.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth $150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth $211,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.