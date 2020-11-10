Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 1,587,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,238,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

