GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Up 6.4%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s share price was up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 426,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 354,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $802.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 81.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GMS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

