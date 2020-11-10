ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 113,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 102,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 294,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

