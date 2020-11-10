Beam Global (BEEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 74.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEEM stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. Beam Global has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 million and a PE ratio of -24.55.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

