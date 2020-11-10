Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 323.40% and a negative return on equity of 177.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $459.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWH. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.