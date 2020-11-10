Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.11-1.23 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

