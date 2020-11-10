Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Veritex posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $291,173. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

VBTX opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

