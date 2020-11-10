Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Veritex news, Director Ned N. Fleming III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,166 shares of company stock valued at $291,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veritex by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Veritex has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

