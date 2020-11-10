Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Up 7.8%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $73.72. Approximately 550,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 313,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

