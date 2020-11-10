Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Up 7.8%

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $73.72. Approximately 550,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 313,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.
In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $45,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
