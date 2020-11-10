Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) shot up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.25. 217,072 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 213,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 19,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $150,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $220,742.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,271.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

