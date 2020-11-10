$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.