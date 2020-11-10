Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.10. 182,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 155,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.67 million, a P/E ratio of -74.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.