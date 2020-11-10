Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Hanger, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HNGR) shares rose 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 251,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 216,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

HNGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The healthcare company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hanger by 72.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hanger by 48.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Hanger by 54.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hanger by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

