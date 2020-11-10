$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iteris reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ITI. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

ITI opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Iteris by 479.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

