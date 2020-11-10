MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $8.02 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA is one of the leading real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), focused on the acquisition and management of commercial assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company has elected to become a SOCIMI (Spanish REIT regime). The principal activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of commercial real estate assets in the segment of ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and to a lesser extent in Portugal.

