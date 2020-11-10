Comparing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -400.61% N/A -1,824.01% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $320,000.00 5.13 -$790,000.00 N/A N/A Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company through www.newworldhealthcbd.com provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

