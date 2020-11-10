Critical Survey: Lonestar Resources US (LONEQ) and The Competition

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS: LONEQ) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lonestar Resources US to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US’s peers have a beta of 2.03, meaning that their average share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -133.69% -17.01% -1.86% Lonestar Resources US Competitors -97.82% 35.80% -1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million -$103.02 million -0.08 Lonestar Resources US Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 6.62

Lonestar Resources US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US Competitors 2734 10019 13575 450 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 88.70%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US peers beat Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

