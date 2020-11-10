Analyzing American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.1% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Energy Partners and Renewable Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Renewable Energy Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Renewable Energy Group has a consensus price target of $63.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Energy Partners and Renewable Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 0.86 $389.73 million $3.75 15.42

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Renewable Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Renewable Energy Group 21.03% 12.04% 8.02%

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean or canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels, as well as operates fermentation facilities. The company owns and operates a network of 13 biorefineries, including eleven biorefineries located in the United States and two biorefineries located in Germany. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.