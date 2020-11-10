AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $62.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.