Comparing Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) & BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP)

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brown & Brown and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 6 2 0 2.25 BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus price target of $45.57, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. BRP Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Brown & Brown.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.39 billion 5.45 $398.51 million $1.40 32.80 BRP Group $137.84 million 7.29 -$8.65 million $0.20 148.00

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Brown & Brown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 18.02% 13.26% 5.81% BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brown & Brown beats BRP Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, lawyers, optometrists, opticians, ophthalmologists, insurance agents, financial advisors, registered representatives, securities broker-dealers, benefit administrators, real estate title agents, and escrow agents, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also offers outsourced product development, marketing, underwriting, actuarial, compliance, and claims and other administrative services to insurance carrier partners; and commercial and public entity-related programs, and flood insurance products. It serves through independent agents. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

