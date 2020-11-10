Comparing Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 6.43% 10.43% 8.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Jerash Holdings (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jerash Holdings (US) $93.02 million 0.60 $6.46 million $0.57 8.69

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Volatility & Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerash Holdings (US) has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simon Worldwide and Jerash Holdings (US), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00

Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.18%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Fairfield, New Jersey.

