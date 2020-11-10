Comparing Daxor (NYSE:DXR) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Daxor (NYSE:DXR) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.9% of Daxor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Daxor and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE -68.27% -51.27% -32.29%

Volatility & Risk

Daxor has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Daxor and SI-BONE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 0 0 N/A SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

SI-BONE has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Given SI-BONE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Daxor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daxor and SI-BONE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SI-BONE $67.30 million 11.42 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -15.33

Daxor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SI-BONE.

Summary

SI-BONE beats Daxor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. Daxor Corporation has a cooperative research and development agreement with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences for researching the effectiveness of BVA-100 diagnostic test on quantifying circulatory blood volume in the context of traumatic injury. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. SI-BONE, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

