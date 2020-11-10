Comparing NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NVE and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.79% 12.16% 6.71%

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. NVE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVE and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.41 million 9.72 $14.53 million N/A N/A ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $680.00 million 1.28 $83.87 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

