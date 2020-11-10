Analyzing AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and The AZEK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.86 billion 2.79 $242.20 million $3.95 31.18 The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and The AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.34% 14.24% 6.23% The AZEK N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AptarGroup and The AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 3 5 0 2.63 The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00

AptarGroup currently has a consensus target price of $124.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. The AZEK has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Given The AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The AZEK is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Summary

AptarGroup beats The AZEK on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; and elastomer for injectable primary packaging components. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

