Royal Bank of Canada Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $106.00

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LBLCF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

LBLCF opened at $50.89 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

