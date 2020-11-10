Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Kerry Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $131.45 on Friday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

