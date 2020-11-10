Critical Analysis: Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capstead Mortgage and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 2 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Capstead Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.96%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Easterly Government Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $322.97 million 1.57 -$35.34 million $0.50 10.48 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.69 $7.21 million $1.20 17.49

Easterly Government Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstead Mortgage. Capstead Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage -52.33% 11.77% 0.84% Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48%

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Capstead Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Capstead Mortgage on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

