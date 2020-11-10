Head to Head Comparison: AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AMS and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS 13.58% 16.00% 6.78% Hino Motors 1.01% 2.48% 1.17%

This table compares AMS and Hino Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $2.09 billion 3.26 $331.72 million N/A N/A Hino Motors $16.67 billion 0.29 $289.52 million N/A N/A

AMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors.

Volatility & Risk

AMS has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMS and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 1 0 5 0 2.67 Hino Motors 1 2 0 0 1.67

Summary

AMS beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino-shi, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

