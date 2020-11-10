Critical Contrast: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) vs. GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Biocept shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biocept shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biocept and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept -462.43% -142.34% -101.38% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Biocept has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biocept and GeneLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biocept presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.46%. Given Biocept’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biocept is more favorable than GeneLink.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biocept and GeneLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $5.53 million 10.92 -$25.14 million ($12.20) -0.37 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept.

Summary

Biocept beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company's Target-Selector molecular technology enables detection of mutations and genome alterations with enhanced sensitivity and specificity, as well as is applicable to nucleic acid from ctDNA. In addition, it offers laboratory services to medical oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians to determine the treatment plan for their patients, as well as to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies developing drug candidate therapies to treat cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, laboratories, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

