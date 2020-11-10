Comparing StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of EVERTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of EVERTEC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVERTEC and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 0 3 1 0 2.25 StoneCo 0 3 8 0 2.73

EVERTEC presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.14%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $48.91, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Given EVERTEC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EVERTEC is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $487.37 million 5.20 $103.47 million $1.81 19.46 StoneCo $626.01 million 27.93 $203.54 million $0.70 90.06

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than EVERTEC. EVERTEC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

EVERTEC has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 19.30% 47.02% 13.11% StoneCo 26.52% 12.30% 4.02%

Summary

StoneCo beats EVERTEC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, a personal identification number debit networks in Latin America. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

