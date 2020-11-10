Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 28.05%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

