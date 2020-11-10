$0.32 EPS Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMNB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 57,206 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $343.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

