The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

NYSE SMG opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $179.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

