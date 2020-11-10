Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBSE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

