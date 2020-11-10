Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBSE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
Comparing Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry
Comparing Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry
Critical Survey: Lonestar Resources US and The Competition
Critical Survey: Lonestar Resources US and The Competition
Critical Contrast: Otter Tail & Commerce Energy Group
Critical Contrast: Otter Tail & Commerce Energy Group
Analyzing American Energy Partners & Renewable Energy Group
Analyzing American Energy Partners & Renewable Energy Group
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report