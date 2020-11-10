Eagle Point Credit (ECC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

NYSE ECC opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.45%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.