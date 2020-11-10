Milestone Scientific (MLSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Milestone Scientific to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
MLSS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.
