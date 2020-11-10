Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SALM stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Earnings History for Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

