Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q4 2020
Parties that are interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $33.00.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

