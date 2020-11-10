Varex Imaging (VREX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Varex Imaging to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Varex Imaging has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.52 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect Varex Imaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $33.00.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

