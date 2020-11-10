Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOOK stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $238.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Several brokerages have commented on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

