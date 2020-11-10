Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (RDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th.

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) (TSE:RDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.72 million during the quarter.

Get Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) alerts:

Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.70. Redline Communications Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.