Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGRX. BidaskClub raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group
Comparing Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry
Comparing Sparta Commercial Services and Kingold Jewelry
Critical Survey: Lonestar Resources US and The Competition
Critical Survey: Lonestar Resources US and The Competition
Critical Contrast: Otter Tail & Commerce Energy Group
Critical Contrast: Otter Tail & Commerce Energy Group
Analyzing American Energy Partners & Renewable Energy Group
Analyzing American Energy Partners & Renewable Energy Group
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report