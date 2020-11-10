Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AGRX. BidaskClub raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.