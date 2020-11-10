Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $68.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

