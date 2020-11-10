Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $130.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $371,041.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at $923,974.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

