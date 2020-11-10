The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

WEGRY opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

