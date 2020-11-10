$0.43 EPS Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Axalta Coating Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE AXTA opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,398,000 after buying an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

